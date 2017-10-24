Extension agent receives national communication award

Linda Beech, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent of the Cottonwood Extension District- Hays office, was honored recently at the National Extension Association for Family and Consumer Sciences annual conference in Omaha, Nebraska. She received the first place national Written News Communication Award at the conference awards ceremony on Oct. 19.

In receiving the award, Beech was recognized for a personal news column that encouraged readers to donate a variety of nutritious foods to community food drives so those in need might have healthier diets.

The Written News Communication Award encourages excellence in communication for a news article, special feature story or a personal column. Beech’s commitment to communicating information to meet the needs of individuals, families and communities is exemplary. This award is sponsored by the NEAFCS membership and awards fund.