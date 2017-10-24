Phillipsburg resident Art Miller passed away Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at his home in Phillipsburg at the age of 77.

He was born March 5, 1940 in Coffey County, KS, the son of John Arthur & Wanda (Birk) Miller. Art worked as a Production Supervisor for Tamko Roofing Products for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Janice, of Phillipsburg; three daughters: Tanya Czarnecki of Erie, PA, Julie Quaring of Shelton, NE and Andrea Keesee of Phillipsburg, KS; his sister, Ruth Wentz of Wichita, KS; as well as five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. in the Luctor Christian Reformed Church, Phillips County, with Pastor Aaron Rust officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy.

Friends may sign the book Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, where the family will receive friends from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. that evening.

Memorial contributions may be given to Teens For Christ, Hospice Services, or the Luctor Christian Reformed Church. Online condolences to: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, is in charge of arrangements.