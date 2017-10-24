Raymond William Bongartz, age 78, of Ogallah, passed away October 13, 2017, at Hays Medical Center, Hays. He was born July 10, 1939, in rural Trego County, to Frank Henery and Mary Cecelia (Jacobs) Bongartz.



Raymond was a graduate of Ellis High School. He went on to serve our country in the United States Army. He was a farmer and rancher, worked in the oil field, and went on to work for Trego County Road and Bridge Department before enjoying retirement. Raymond was an avid gardener and enjoyed bowling, traveling, going to local auctions, and collecting. Raymond will be missed by many friends and family.

Survivors include siblings, Janette Shantz of Branson, Missouri; Joanne Mays of Tucumcari, New Mexico; Norma Offutt, of Hays; Lynda Wallace of Houston, Texas; and Susan Ketchum of Choctaw, Oklahoma; David Bongartz of WaKeeney; and Kandy (Steve) Michel of Garden City; 13 nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Gary (infant); and one nephew.

Memorial/Vigil service will be 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 27, 2017, at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, WaKeeney.

There will be no visitation as cremation was chosen.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Knights of Columbus (Ellis). Donations to the fund may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.