TMP-Marian volleyball No. 1 seed at 3A State Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. – The TMP-Marian volleyball team is the No. 1 seed for the 3A State Tournament in Emporia and will open pool play Friday at 9:30 am against Wellsville. The Monarchs will also face Beloit and Cheney in pool play Friday.

The Monarchs advanced the state tournament for the second straight year after winning their own 3A Regional Tournament Saturday at Al Billinger Fieldhouse.

Class 3A State Volleyball Pairings

Friday, October 27– Pool I (Top Bracket)

Seed 1: Hays-TMP-Marian, 38-2

Seed 8: Wellsville, 29-11

Seed 4: Cheney, 34-5

Seed 5: Beloit, 34-5

COURT A

8:30 AM Cheney (4) vs. Beloit (5)

9:30 AM Hays-TMP-Marian (1) vs. Wellsville (8)

10:30 AM Cheney (4) vs. Wellsville (8)

11:30 AM Hays-TMP-Marian (1) vs. Beloit (5)

12:30 PM Beloit (5) vs. Wellsville (8)

1:30 PM Hays-TMP-Marian (1) vs. Cheney (4)

Friday, October 27– Pool II (Bottom Bracket)

Seed 2: Seneca-Nemaha Central, 40-3

Seed 7: Silver Lake, 32-6

Seed 3: Hesston, 37-3

Seed 6: Erie, 33-6

COURT B

8:30 AM Hesston (3) vs. Erie (6)

9:30 AM Seneca-Nemaha Central (2) vs. Silver Lake (7)

10:30 AM Hesston (3) vs. Silver Lake (7)

11:30 AM Seneca-Nemaha Central (2) vs. Erie (6)

12:30 PM Erie (6) vs. Silver Lake (7)

1:30 PM Seneca-Nemaha Central (2) vs. Hesston (3)

All matches will start no sooner than the time listed on printed schedule.

Saturday, October 28

Saturday bracket posted on KSHSAA website at the conclusion of pool play on Friday.

Saturday Semi-final matches will begin at 10:00 am.

Consolation & Championship Matches will begin 15 minutes after last semi-final match has concluded.