Sunny, windy Monday

Today Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.