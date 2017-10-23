Sheriff: Kansas woman, 3 men jailed on felony drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug and charges.

On Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Holton Police Department served a search warrant on a Holton apartment house located at 511 New Jersey Street in the City of Holton.

The investigation originated from an initial report of battery that allegedly occurred at the residence.

Deputies arrested Danny Ross Adams, 28, of Holton at the scene on the follow charges: Battery, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, the use of a communication facility device in the commission of a felony drug violation. They arrested Stanley Morris Drinkard, 27, of Holton for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Methamphetamine, the use of a communication facility device in the commission of a felony drug violation, Possession of Hydrocodone, Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000′ of school, Possession of Marijuana within 1000′ of school.

Alexander Morris Mercer-Jones, 28, of Holton was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Crystal Diane Bratcher 37, of Mayetta was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.

On Monday, Bratcher, Drinkard and Mercer-Jones remain jailed. Drinkard is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s department.