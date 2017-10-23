Marvin J. Werth, 94, Hays, died Friday, October 20, 2017 at Via Christi Villages Assisted Living.

He was born September 14, 1923 in Schoenchen, Kansas the son of Aloysius and Johanna (Zimmerman) Werth. He attended Schoenchen High School and prior to graduating, he chose to enlist with the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He later received his GED and went on to attend Salt Lake Business College in Hutchinson Kansas. He was a farmer and owner and operator of Marvin J. Werth Sand and Gravel. On August 24, 1948 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Herrman in Liebenthal, Kansas. They celebrated over 69 years of marriage.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Hays American Legion, the Schoenchen Third Degree Knights of Columbus and the Bishop Cunningham Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a superb athlete, loved sports, and played baseball, basketball, and football. Other hobbies he enjoyed were fishing, polka dancing, and square dancing.

Survivors include his wife Dorothy, of the home, three sons; Darrell Werth and wife Barbara, Terry Werth and wife Arlene, and Joseph Werth, all of Hays, three step-sisters; Cora Schumacher of Hays, Julieta Randa of Schoenchen, and Darlene Bortz of Great Bend, six grandchildren; Christopher Werth and wife Bethany of Overland Park, Ryan Werth and wife Sara of Prairie Village, Jessica Werth of Kansas City, MO, Jason Werth and wife Courtney of Manhattan, Jennifer Bever and husband Jesse of Atlanta, GA, and Joshua Werth and wife Emily of Ft. Collins, CO, two step-grandchildren; Kyle Grandy and wife Erika of Wichita, and Christopher Grandy and wife Raleen of Hays, and eighteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father George Munsch, and four step-sisters; Marietta Beyer, Viola Werth, LaVera Dinges, and Berniece Dechant.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 201 W. 13th, Hays, with Fr. Fred Gatschet officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 on Friday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Saturday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine St. A Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 6:00, a parish vigil service will be at 6:30, and a combined Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 7:00 pm, all on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in Marvin's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to TMP-Marian High School, in care of the funeral home.