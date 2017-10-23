Hays Post

LETTER: $154M tax increase will last an entire generation

On Nov. 7, 2017, the voters will go to the polls to vote on the USD 489 school board’s proposed $154 million tax increase on property owners.  Before making a decision, voters should consider a few things.

First, the school board is seeking to put a proverbial anchor around the necks of property owners by increasing their taxes for the next 30 years! Think about that for a moment. I have a 30-year-old child who lives in Hays and owns property with her husband. If voters approve this $154 million tax increase, she will pay for it until she is 60.  This proposed tax increase will last an entire generation of people. 

Second, the negative impact on our local economy which is already suffering from low agricultural and oil prices and decelerating retail sales seems to be lost on the educationalists (not a real word, just a made-up term which attempts to characterize the “no amount of money is too much to spend on our children” crowd) who came up with the plans.  More importantly, they failed to inform the public that with a negative tax multiplier of 3, private spending will be reduced by $3 for each dollar rise in taxes.  According to academic research brought to light by Hays City Commissioner Henry Schwaller IV, that equates to a negative local economic impact of $452 million.

Let me use a biblical analogy. The $154 million tax increase passes; it triggers a local economic downward death spiral; it begets tax increases on property owners for the next 30 years; which begets less spending by consumers on cars, at restaurants and retail stores; which begets seniors on fixed, limited incomes forced to restrict their spending; which begets even less sales tax revenues for the city of Hays (which are already decreasing) to fund its budget; which begets city spending cuts or even more property tax increase (only choices available); which begets lower real estate valuations and a housing rents price war; which begets even less spending by consumers locally, less sales tax revenue, higher property taxes due to lower valuations, etc. The $154 million tax increase thus effects an economic downward spiral until some sort of bottom is reached in the next 30 years.

Third, it’s not as if people didn’t tell the school board they wanted more frequent less expensive bond proposals. The school board’s own polling informed them that 60% of the community desires this.  Also 58% of those polled said they were willing to spend no more than $0-$10 per month so, dismissively, the school board decides to raise taxes by about $17 per month on the average valued house in Hays.  Unfortunately, in what appears to be the norm, the school board, the out-of-town architects, the school administrators and vision team members simply chose to ignore the wishes of the community.  And the school board’s slick four colored “informational” brochures purposely leave out the facts that the condition of the schools that truly are needs (two new elementary schools simply are wants, not needs) can be addressed with far less money than the school board is willing to consider.

It’s no secret that the “educationalists” are counting on those who are opposed to the gargantuan $154 million tax increase to stay at home on election day. The only question remaining is will the voters prove them correct? Will property owners who believe that such a massive tax increase in their taxes is a tad too much make the classic mistake on election day and stay at home because they naively believe voters will never trust the school board to spend the $154 million wisely? Or has the school board once again failed to grasp and appreciate the depth and breadth of the opinions of the community at large who believe that new brick and mortar and right size classrooms doesn’t equal better educational results and who tried to tell the school board that smaller and frequent is the way to go.

In the end, this much is certain. If the $154 million tax increase passes, people will pay increased property taxes for the next 30 years. Nothing like economically tying the community’s hands behind its back for an entire generation.

Thomas M. Wasinger

  • Reality

    The Reality is that YES new buildings do improve learning! They promote growth and prosperity. The children will have better resources for learning and the community as a hole will benefit. Have you ever wondered why the majority of children leave this community once they graduate. They have the opportunity to see the schools that others are provided and say I’m not going back. That’s the reality!!!!

    • say what

      the kids leave our community because they see newer buildings in other places???? no–the reason they leave is because there is more money and opportunities in other communities. not because of new buildings.

    • Blake Werth

      New buildings do nothing to promote learning. Please show me exactly how new buildings = “growth and prosperity” = learning. Stupid talking points that sound somehow reasonable and insightful but actually mean nothing.

      People don’t leave because they had a poor school experience. They leave because there are not enough jobs for everyone. They leave because of high property taxes. They leave because the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence. They leave because they see more and better opportunities elsewhere. That won’t change no matter how much money you spend on schools.

      • Agreed

        Spot on Blake. Great rebuttal.

    • Gilligan

      Community as a hole….yeha

    • ok

      “…community as a hole will benefit”. i bet a new building would have helped you spell better.

  • So Misleading

    Another misleading, misinformed, misguided spewing from the illustrious Mr. Wasinger.

    Yes, we will pay interest on any bond. That’s the way interest works. But expecting any school district to do major work without a bond is like asking a middle class family to buy a house without a mortgage. Even if it were possible to save up the money, construction costs are increasing at double the interest we’ll pay on this bond, so we’d spend astronomically more trying to save up rather than paying interest.

    Yes, they could split it up, but we’d end up paying double for the same work, and that doesn’t take into account the money wasted duct-taping the district together in the meantime.

    Tom’s real gripe is that he didn’t personally design the plan, so if you want the same person who designed our jail designing our schools, by all means, vote this bond down.

    • WE WILL

      WE WILL

  • Really?

    Does Tom even believe the stuff that he writes? I agree that smaller and frequent is the way to go, but we’re 40 years beyond when we should have started that. Get out of the echo-chamber, Tom.

  • The real issue

    The schools are not “falling apart” as they claim. Newer buildings will not promote “more learning”. A perfect example of this is the private school in hays that continues to use an ancient building and still out scores hhs on the ACT. The issue is not the facilities but the teachers who fail to come up with good ways for children to retain the information they are taught.

  • J.P. Michaud

    Sorry, but using the word ‘begets’ repeatedly does not qualify as a ‘biblical analogy’. In order to have an analogy, you have to invoke something with parallel structure or function compared to something else. Mr. Wasinger is perhaps himself a testament to the poor quality of education locally. He clearly never learned how to write effectively. “generation of people…” – what other kind of generation might you have been referring too?