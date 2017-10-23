Kansas woman hospitalized after semi crash

HODGEMAN COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Monday in Hodgeman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Sterling semi driven by Linda A. Schadel, 72, Burdett, was northbound on County Road 232 at Kansas 156.

The driver failed to yield at the stop sign before crossing Kansas156.

An eastbound 2009 Freightliner semi driven by Kyle Joseph Oborny, 30, Otis, collided with the Sterling semi.

Schadel was transported to the hospital in Wichita. Oborny was not injured.

Schadel was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.