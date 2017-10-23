Kan. man dead, 7-year-old hospitalized after I-70 off ramp crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 5p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy Impala driven by Dalen C. Jefferson, 31, Kansas City, was westbound on Interstate 70 off ramp at 57th Street at a high rate of speed.

The driver failed to stop at a red light, entered the intersection and the Impala collided with a northbound Chevy Tahoe driven by Estela Carrasco, 39, Kansas City, at it was heading through the intersection.

Jefferson was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Impala Jayden Fleming, 7, Kansas City, was transported to Children’s Mercy.

Carrasco was transported to KU Medical Center. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.