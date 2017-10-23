Hays Post

HPD SSRT training Tuesday

The Hays Police Department will conduct SSRT training Oct. 24.

The Hays Police Department Special Situation Response Team will be conducting training on Tue., October 24, between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at 1207 Hall Street, Hays.

Police officers will be training with special tactical equipment. This training is being done with great care and safety.

As a homeowner, you may see law enforcement officers move through your area. There is no need to be alarmed. The officers are merely conducting a realistic training exercise and there is no danger to the community.

If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact the on-site supervisor (Team Commander Tim Greenwood or Team Leader Aaron Larson), or Chief Don Scheibler at 785-625-1030.