Hays school board to hear data on district report card

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Hays USD 489 School board will receive information tonight on the Kansas Department of Education District Report Card.

The report card contains a variety of data that will be used for the new district accreditation process.

Among the data is postsecondary progress, graduation rates, attendance, ACT scores, teacher licensure, dropout rates, demographics, standardized test scores, comparative performance and fiscal system, and special education reports.

School fees

The board will discuss school fees tonight for the 2018-19 school year. The district dropped the workbook/materials fee for all students from $135 to $90 for 2017-18. No recommendation has been given in the report to the board on what the fees should be for 2018-19.

In other business, the board will:

• Hear a financial report.

• Consider transportation purchases.

• Hear more on the district’s enrollment numbers.

• Discuss the superintendent evaluation process.

• Hear an update on the tuition assistance program from Fort Hays State University for Ellis County teachers.

• Hear a negotiations report.