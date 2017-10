Hays High School will present “The Hunchbacjm of Notre Dame” next month at Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Hays High ticket box office or by calling (785) 623-2600.