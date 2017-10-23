Hays blasts Circle in Regional opener

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Hays High 8, Circle 0

HAYS, Kan.-Hays High opened up 4-1A South Central Regional #3 play on Monday afternoon at the HHS Soccer Field against Towanda-Circle. The two teams battled powerful winds throughout the 80 minute match. It did not take the Indians long to notch their first tally. Trey McCrae found the back of the net in the fourth minute to give the Indians a 1-0 lead, one that they would not relinquish the rest of the game.

Hays would score their second goal of the night in the 30th minute on an Ethan Nunnery shot and that’s when the floodgates opened up. Two minutes later Brian Cisneros, assist from Jacob Maska, chipped one over the Circle goalie. In the 36th minute Maska would get one of his own on an assist from Zach Wagner to give the Indians a 4-0 lead at halftime.

23 seconds in to the second half McCrae opened up the scoring with his second goal of the match. Wagner would add his only goal of the match to give his team a comfortable 6-0 lead. Hays wasn’t done as Maska would score his second goal and McCrae would finish things up with a hat trick goal in the 73rd minute that gave his squad the 8-0 victory.

With the win the Indians improve to 11-6 on the season and will play the winner of Wichita-Trinity Academy and TMP in the Regional Championship game on Friday at 7pm.

