Ellis County Sheriff’s activity log Oct. 19 – 22

10/19/2017

Warrant Service, 105 West 12th Street, Hays

10/20/2017

Out of County Criminal Transport, Wakeeney, 08:36:16 a.m.

Animal Call, 400 block Sunflower Drive, 12:44:07 p.m.

Animal Call, 2500 E 13th Street, 1:51 p.m.

Cattle Out, Ellis County, 2:31 p.m.

Found/Lost Property, 1200 block Fort Street, Hays, 4:10p.m. > 4:30p.m.

Cattle Out, 2500 130th Avenue, Ellis, 9:32 p.m. > 10:06 p.m.

Criminal Damage to Property, Ellis County, 7:00p.m. > 10/21/2017 09:33 a.m.

10/21/2017

Traffic/Driving Complaint, 1700 block 250th Avenue, 1:05 p.m.

Disturbance – Noise, 2200 block Clay Drive, 11:41 p.m.

10/22/2017

Motor Vehicle Accident with a Deer, I70 Milepost 157, Ellis County, 2:36 a.m.

Cattle Out, 2600 block 160th Avenue, Ellis, 8:26 a.m.

Cattle Out, 1600 block 250th Avenue, Hays, 11:06:03 a.m.

Cattle Out, 2:38 p.m.

Unwanted Person, 2700 block East 8th Street, Hays, 8:51 p.m.

Cattle Out, 900 block Victoria Road, Hays, 9:45 p.m.

Motor Vehicle Accident, 350th Avenue, 9:55 p.m.