Defiance Brewing Co. to host first live music event

By C.D. DESALVO

Hays Post

In addition to being a craft brewery that cans and kegs their own beer, Defiance Brewing Co. will host its first live music event on Oct. 27.

Ashley Raines & The New West Revue will be the performing artists at the event, and Jared Englert of Defiance said this is a way for the brewery and Tap Room to be more of a presence in the community.

“We just want to be more of a local presence and just kind of try it out and see what could happen since we have the space for it,” he said. “Friday nights are a fun night out there, and we figured some live music and good food would add to that.”

Taco Riendo will have their food truck parked outside so patrons can enjoy authentic Mexican food along with craft beer and live music.

The event will run from 7 to 10 p.n. Friday, Oct. 27, and will feature 10 beers on tap. Defiance Brewing will also extend their Tap Room hours, opening from 3 to 11 p.m.

Defiance Brewing is located at 2050 East Highway 40.

Find out more on their Facebook.