Auction Guide, Oct. 23

Auction Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2017 – 10:00 A.M.

Auction Location: The Former G.E. WOODARD & SON BLACKSMITH SHOP and NORM’S SERVICE STATION, 355 Main St. Stuttgart, KS

From Phillipsburg, KS- 7 Miles West on HWY 36

From Prairie View, KS- 6 Miles East on HWY 36

(Watch For Signs) – Lunch Stand Provided

Hamit Land & Auction, Inc

Auction Date: Nov. 11, 2017

Auction Address: Graham County Fair Grounds, Hill City, Ks.

Seller/Item information: RIGGS/McGINNIS AUCTION

Antiques, Collectibles, Shop Tools & Household

Saturday, November 11th, 2017 – 10:00 A.M.

Auction Location: Graham County Fair Grounds, Hill City, Ks.

(approx. 1 mi. South of Stoplight)

Lunch Stand Provided

Antiques & Collectibles: 2 Oak Kitchen Cabinets – Drop Leaf Table W/8 Chairs & 2 Leaves – Portable Singer Sewing Machine – Pink & Green Depression Glass – Iridescent Iris Depression – 30 Pcs. Carnival Glass, Some Circa 1930’s – 5 Gal. Lg. Wing Red Wing Crock – 3 Gal. Red Wing Crock – 8 Gal. Crock – Green Enamel Monarch Elec. Stove – Round Oak Table W/ 4 Chairs – Montgomery Ward Table Model Cream Separator – Several Post Office Sections (Some With Doors) – Hand Carved Cane W/Indian Face – 5 ½” Cast Iron Bell – Platform Scale – Railroad Lamp – Small Grocery Scale – Several 8 Day Clocks – Grandfather Clock – Metal Ice Cream Table W/4 Chairs –Doilies, Tablecloths & Embroidered Items – Silverware Sets – 1950’s Pyrex Dishes – Ice Box Dishes – Green Pyrex Dishes – Shaving Mugs – Wooden Rocking Chairs – Cookbooks – Library Table – China Sets – Kerosene Lamps – Gold Rimmed Glass Set – Red & Gold Glass Set – 2 Antique Dressers W/Large Mirrors – Old Trunks – Buffet – Punch Bowl Set – Wash Stand – Circa 1950’s Doll House – Doll House Furniture – Doll Crib – Tan Enamel Cook Stove.

Collections: Cookie Jars – Honey Pots – Avon Red Cape Cod – Teapots – Belt Buckles – Birds – Avon Bottles – Brass Items Incl. Table Lamp.

Furniture & Appliances: Dinette Set – Lamps – China Hutch – Computer Desk – Chest Of Drawers – Refrigerator – Microwaves – Elec. Cook Stove – Kitchen Appliances – Glider Rocker W/Ottoman – Upholstered Side Chair – Elec. Lift Chair – Double Bed – Metal Kitchen Cabinet – Floor Fan – Round Glass Topped Table W/4 Chairs – Small Organ.

Misc. Household: Linens – Christmas Decorations Incl. Dishes – Tent – Cooking Utensils – Canister Set – Snowboard – Toys Incl. McDonald’s Cash Register – Linens – Dishes & Kitchen Items – Golf Clubs & Bag – Exercise Bike – Motorcycle Helmets – Stadium Seats.

2 Lightning Cruiser Battery Operated Bicycles

Misc. Tools & Yard/Garden: Snow Blower – Turkey & Goose Decoys – Several Board Feet Of Cedar Lumber, Various Lengths & Widths – 2 Nearly New Lightning Cruiser Electric Assist Bicycles, Needs Batteries – 5 HP Wood Chipper – 600 MEC 12 Gauge Shotgun Shell Reloader – Cans Of Powder & Primers & 25 Lb. Bag #4 Shot – 20 Gal. Bait Tank W/Aerator – Garden Seed Planter – Delta Oscillating Spindle Sander – 6” Belt Sander – Wood Turning Lathe – 150 AMP Forney Arc Welder – Portable Basketball Goal – Double Burner Propane Heater – 16” Ryobi Scroll Saw – New Patio Grill – Topper for Long Bed Pickup – 16” Ryobi Scroll Saw – Delta B.O.S.S. Bench Oscillating Spindle Sander

Terms & Conditions: Cash – Approved Check W/Positive ID – Credit Cards Accepted: Visa & Master Card – 3% Buyers Premium (waived if payment is made with cash or approved check) – All Items Will be Sold “As-Is Where-Is” – Not Responsible for Accidents – Announcements Made Day of Sale Take Precedence Over Printed Material

MUST HAVE DRIVERS LICENSE OR POSITIVE PHOTO ID TO REGISTER FOR BIDDER NUMBER

Sellers: Allen & Darlene Riggs and Nancy McGinnis

