American Legion National Vice-Commander to be in WaKeeney

WAKEENEY–The WaKeeney American Legion Post #197, 517 1/2 Russell Ave., will host National Vice-Commander Byron Callies on his three-day tour of Kansas with a reception Tue., Oct. 24 at 4:45 p.m. American Legion members and guests are invited to attend, according to Commander Robert Funk.

Callies will be at Russell American Legion Post #99, 315 Main, Wed., Oct. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for a breakfast appearance and then travel to the Dorrance American Legion Post #334, 513 Main, for a 9:30 a.m. reception.

During his tour of the state, Callies will visit 14 American Legion Posts in Kansas.

Callies was elected National Vice-Commander of the two-million-member American Legion Aug. 24 in Reno, Nevada, during the 99th national convention of the nation’s largest veteran organization.

Callies is a member of American Legion Post #17 in Watertown, South Dakota, and is a 41-year-retired member of the South Dakota National Guard. He’s held many post-level positions including adjutant, Americanism chairman, first vice-commander and commander.

At the Legion national level, he’s a consultant for Children & Youth Committee, and has held department level offices including Americanism officer, chaplain, national vice-commander and commander (2012-2013).



-SUBMITTED-