Virjean M. Reeh, 80, Hays, formerly of Atwood, died Friday, October 20, 2017 at her home.

She was born January 30, 1937 in Atwood the daughter of Virgil and Mathilda (Barenberg) McKnight. On June 14, 1955 she was united in marriage to Eugene C. Reeh at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Atwood. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2003.

She received her associate degree from McCook Community College and was a Certified Dietician at Rawlins County Hospital for many years. After moving to Hays she worked at First Call for Help then was a Senior Companion and is an honorary member. She was an excellent seamstress, making clothes for her family and she also knitted and crocheted. Her hobbies were many and included cooking, catering and dinners, baking chocolate chip cookies by the bucketful, and fishing and camping. She loved to travel with her husband and family. They visited every state and took some trips overseas.

In the winter months, she looked forward to being at her second home in Mission, Texas, away from the cold winter months of Kansas. She was very involved with the Christian Mothers Altar Society and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Atwood and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Munjor, Kansas.

Survivors include two daughters; Beatrice Suppes and husband Michael of Hays and Bernadette Luedke and husband Dennis of Atwood, a brother Arthur McKnight of Enid, Oklahoma, four grandchildren; Nicholas Suppes and wife Amanda of Del Rio, TX, Natalie Armbrister and husband Darin of Ellis, Shane Luedke of Chicago, IL, and Sheena Brogan and husband Gary of Atwood, six great grandchildren; Alexa and Adam Armbrister, Eliana and Gage Suppes, and Jayden Ashford and Kian Brogan, and numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three sisters; Elizabeth McKnight, Phyllis Ann Reeh, and Joyce Annala.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Atwood, Kansas with Fr. Gnanesekar Kulandi officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvery Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and from 10:00 am until service time on Tuesday at the church. The Christian Mothers from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will have a rosary at 6:00 pm followed by a parish vigil service at 6:30 pm, all on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Christian Mothers Altar Society or to the St. Francis of Assisi Christian Mothers, in care of the funeral home.