Police: Kansas man stabbed, refused to cooperate with investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing.

Just after 5:30a.m. Saturday, Stormont Vail Hospital notified Topeka Police of a 38-year-old man who walked into the Emergency Department with a stab wound to the chest.

Officers arrived and spoke to the white male, who was not forthcoming when answering the questions of officers.

He indicated the wounds were from a fall onto a glass bottle and would not provide a location in which the incident occurred.

Further investigation revealed the case address to be 3906 SE Freemont in Topeka Kansas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.