Marjorie Joye (Anderson) Meyer of Wichita, born in Portis, KS and a 1950 graduate of Portis HS, left her earthly life of 86 years on October 20, 2017, to spend eternity with the many loved ones that preceded her passing.

Preceding her were parents, Virgil & Lula (Angell) Anderson, brothers Richard and LaVern Anderson, and her husband of 50 years, Waldene “Wally” Meyer, with whom she lived in Kensington, KS where they owned and operated Meyer Electric from 1959-1999.

She is survived by husband Pat Anderson, her loving children, Dr. Angela Meyer (husband Arlen Sheldon) and Andrew Meyer (wife Deborah Schiell), and grandchildren Erik Meyer (wife Genavieve), Aria Sheldon, and Aden Sheldon. Her middle name, Joye, proved to be the theme for her life. She was a songbird who sang for many special occasions including weddings, funerals, and musical productions mostly in Smith County KS, but also in Kansas City, and Chicago. A fun companion on road trips, she could turn the frustration that often flares among people confined in a car too long into inside jokes they shared the rest of their lives.

During many stays in care facilities in her last decade, her care providers remarked on her infectious smile and delighted in her habit of assigning them silly nicknames. After retiring from 20 years as a Driver’s License Examiner, she took numerous part-time jobs including: delivering buses nationwide, working at the resort in Denali Alaska, transporting railroad crews, to name just a few. She loved making hand thrown pottery with her niece LaVerna Yarnell, specializing in communion sets for churches and dinner settings for wedding gifts, and traveling throughout KS selling their pottery at arts and crafts fairs. Perhaps most of all, she relished meeting people from all walks of life and believed every interaction was an occasion to nudge someone closer to joy.

