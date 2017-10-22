Lilas “Jeannene” Powers, 83, passed away October 19, 2017 in Hill City, Kansas. She was born to Ralph and Marjorie (Pierson) Hahn November 28, 1933 in Morganville, Kansas. Her sister Pat was born a few years later. The Hahn family moved to Norton, Kansas in 1946 and Jeannene graduated from Norton High School in 1951.

First meeting on a blind date, New Year’s Eve 1952, Darrell and Jeannene were engaged the following Valentine’s Day. They were married in Norton, August 16, 1953.

The couple moved to Manhattan where Darrell attended Kansas State University and Jeannene worked at Farm Bureau. Their first child, Kim was born in 1956 and in 1958 the family moved to Eugene, Oregon where Darrell took a job with the University of Oregon. In 1959 their son Kelly was born and Jeannene became a “stay at home” mom.

The following year, the family moved back to Manhattan for Darrell to work on his Master’s Degree and Jeannene went back to work with Farm Bureau. While living in Manhattan their third child, Kappi was born in 1962.

In 1963 the family moved to Derby, Kansas where they lived until 1975. While in Derby, Jeannene was a very active member and President of the PTA. Their home in Derby had a large yard, as Kelly recalls, needed grass, so they all pitched in and put down thousands of grass plugs. The back yard was famous or infamous for impromptu barbeques and just plain ole good times that were sometimes interrupted by fire trucks and even police cars!

Their final move was to Hill City, taking over the greenhouse business from Jeannene’s parents. They owned and operated Hill City Greenhouse until 1996. Later, Jeannene worked part-time in the bookkeeping department at Money Chevrolet where she was still working at the time of her death.

Jeannene was a member of the Eastern Star, the Red Hat Society and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and enjoyed her Tuesday night Widow Ladies’ Supper Gathering.

Sports were an important part of her life. For years, she and Darrell had season tickets to the KSU football games, attending as many as possible. Even after Darrell’s death, Jeannene still headed east to see her beloved Wildcats. Purple was definitely her favorite color! Living close to her grandchildren afforded her opportunities to watch them play any and all the sporting events and many other activities they participated in.

Several months ago, Jeannene moved from her home to the housing north of the hospital. She loved it and got to know others there and never wanted to miss one of the card parties. Whether a game of pitch or pinochle, she so enjoyed those afternoons.

Jeannene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Pat Norris and brother-in-law, Bill Norris.

Leaving to mourn her passing are: daughters Kim (Don) Nickelson, Penokee, Kappi (Lyle) Billips, Hill City; son Kelly (Nancy) Powers, Derby; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, three nephews and three nieces.

Jeannene was a good friend to many and a confidante to some who will never forget the good and down to earth advice that she gave out of love. Her smile, her good humor, her warmth and a gift for making people comfortable will just be some of the many things she has left as her legacy to family and friends. God now has this wonderful lady with Him in Paradise, but we will miss her here. Rest in Peace, Jeannene.

