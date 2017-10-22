Karen Louise Furr, 76, passed away on October 19, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas. She was born on August 20, 1941 in Hays, Kansas the daughter of William and Erma (Foster) Halbleib.

She was a dispatcher for Ness County and Morton County. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Liberal, Kansas. Karen was a graduate and Class Valedictorian of Brownell, Kansas.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Angie Lutters, Elkhart, Kansas; Jennifer (John) Weber, Camp Verde, California; and Kristina Brooke (Chad Oberhelman), Ness City, Kansas; a brother, Chet (Corlie) Halbleib, Tucson, Arizona; a sister, Carol (Harold) Dinkel, Ellis, Kansas; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister MaryAnn Schreiber.

Graveside service will be on Monday, October 23, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at the Vansburgh Cemetery, Brownell, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be given to Good Samaritan Society of Ellis, Kansas.