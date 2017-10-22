FHSU women’s soccer goes 0-2 on Oklahoma road trip; fall to Bronchos

EDMOND, Okla. – In their second road match of the weekend in Oklahoma, the Tigers fell to Central Oklahoma 4-1 as the Bronchos pushed past the Tigers in an offensive-forward match. With the loss, the Tigers are now on a two-match losing skid and now drop to 8-5-3 overall with a 5-3-1 mark in MIAA play. The Bronchos are now 7-7-2 overall with a conference record of 4-3-2.

Central Oklahoma was the first to get on the board as Katie Killion broke away from the crowd to slip the ball past the Tiger goalkeeper for her first goal of the season. Later on in the first half, the Tigers could not contain Morgan Cherry as she captured her fifth goal of the season ten yards outside the box. Fort Hays State headed into the locker room trailing 2-0 to Central Oklahoma.

Twelve minutes into the second half, Asha Haile found an assist from Kelsie Eason for her eighth goal of the season and to put Central Oklahoma up 3-0 over the Tigers. The final goal of the afternoon from Central Oklahoma came after Eason hit a loose ball 20 yards out to put up the Bronchos 4-0 with just over 20 minutes left in the match.

The Tigers would not be shutout, however, as freshman Olympia Katsouridis netted her first career goal for Fort Hays State after an assist from Kylie Thomas. Katsouridis headed the ball off the cross to earn the Tigers’ only goal of the match.

In the contest, the Bronchos out-shot the Tigers 17-7 and 12-4 on target.

The Tigers are back home this Friday (Oct. 27) as they host Nebraska-Kearney for their final regular-season MIAA home match. Sunday will be the final regular-season match for Fort Hays State as they travel to Washurn.