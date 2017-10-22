FHSU men’s soccer shuts out Marauders in final regular season road match

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Fort Hays State men’s soccer team defeated the University of Mary 2-0 on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 22). The victory moves the Tigers to 8-5-2 on the season, while Mary falls to 6-6-1 on the year. The loss ended Mary’s three-match win streak.

The Tigers came out aggressive in the first half as they outshot the Marauders eight to two, but neither team could find the back of the net as they went into halftime scoreless.

Abdoulaye Cisse got the ball rolling in the second half as he scored his seventh goal of the season from 10 yards out in the 56th minute on a loose ball following a corner kick. The Tigers kept the 1-0 advantage until the 67th minute as Caesar Jones connected on a rebound that ricocheted between players in front of the net.

The score held up as the Tigers rebounded from a seven-match win streak snapped last Sunday. Alex Rodela earned the victory in goal for the Tigers as he improved his record to 2-1 on year.

Fort Hays State outshot Mary 18-5 on the afternoon. The Tigers were able to produce offensive opportunities with 11 corner kicks in the match.

The Tigers will play their final three regular season matches at home. The run begins with Upper Iowa on Thursday (Oct. 26), starting at 5 pm.