Science Cafe: Conquer your stress & negativity through mindfulness

FHSU University Relations

Science Café presents: “Mind Control: A How to Guide for Conquering Stress and Negativity through Mindfulness”

If there was something you could do to promote your well-being and productivity in the time it took you to drink your morning coffee, would you do it?

This presentation will center on mindfulness-based stress reduction. We will discuss why mindfulness is important and how the practice can be incorporated into everyday routines. Focus will be given to training in guided mindfulness as well as exploring obstacles that hinder achieving this state.

Tue., November 7, 2017 7:00 PM

Gella’s Diner, 117 East 11th Street, Hays , KS 67601

Presenters: Dr. Whitney Jeter, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, FHSU

Mrs. Brooke Mann, Lecturer, Department of Psychology, FHSU

Free and open to the public

Sponsored by FHSU Science and Mathematics Education Institute. For more information call 785-628-4743.