Chickadee Checkoff program accepting small grants proposals

KDWPT

PRATT – For 37 years, wildlife and wildlife enthusiasts have benefited from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Chickadee Checkoff program through small grants. By making small grants available each year, KDWPT is able utilize the talents and expertise of people outside of the department to complete a wide variety of educational, research-based, and habitat projects, as well as the monitoring of nongame wildlife and critical habitats.

KDWPT is currently accepting proposals for the Chickadee Checkoff Small Grants Program through December 1, 2017.

Interested parties can obtain more information, including eligibility requirements and a list of priority projects for 2018, by downloading the grant guidance document at ksoutdoors.com/Services/Wildlife-Diversity/Chickadee-Checkoff/Chickadee-Checkoff-Small-Grants-Program.