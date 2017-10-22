🎥 Daniels: Hays USD 489 school board candidate

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

There are four people running for three positions on the Hays school board in the Nov. 7 general election.

Lance Bickle, incumbent, Mike Walker and Sophia Young will be on the ballot, and Kevin Daniels is running as a write-in candidate.

Each elected board member will serve a four-year term.

Hays Post has talked to each candidate, asking why they are running, what are their opinions on the upcoming $78.5 million bond issue, which is also up for a vote Nov. 7, school funding, district accreditation and other issues they feel are pressing for the school district.

Daniels, 39, is the pastor of the Hays Christian Church. He serves as secretary of the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance and has served as past president. He also has served six years on the board of Lakeview Christian Camp in Stockton. He lead that board as president for four years.

Daniels lives in Hays with his wife, Lori ,and their son, who is a sixth grader at Hays Middle School, and his daughter, who is a fourth grader at Roosevelt Elementary School. The family has lived in Hays since 2009.

He serves on both the home and school organizations for the middle school and Roosevelt.

Daniels said he believes the board needs to be transparent in its actions and improve communication with the public.

Advance voting begins Monday Oct. 23 in the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main St., Hays, through noon Monday Nov. 6. Polls for the Tuesday, Nov. 7 general election are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Ellis County.