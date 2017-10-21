Tigers In Service raises donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

FHSU University Relations

Fort Hays State University’s Tigers In Service recently hosted a relief event to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Donation jars were placed in various locations across campus, including Starbucks, Forsyth Library, McMindes Hall lobby, Victor E. Village lobby and the Student Government Association.

“Students, faculty and staff were encouraged to donate loose change,” said Carla Parra-Martinez, co-director of Tigers In Service. “In addition, Tigers In Service also hosted a table in the union to educate students on the extent of damage caused by Harvey and handed out ribbons in support of those affected by hurricanes.”

A total of $285 was collected and donated to the American Red Cross.

Tigers In Service, an initiative created by the FHSU Center for Civic Leadership, is a student-operated program that acts as a clearinghouse for college students who want to participate in community service activities.

In January, Tigers In Service will host an Alternative Winter Break to Texas to aid victims of Harvey’s flooding. More information will be available in the following weeks on TigerLink and Facebook.

For more information on Tigers In Service, visit www.fhsu.edu/ccl/tigersinservice.