Tigers cruise past Missouri Western for first ever 8-0 start

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Fort Hays State held the MIAA’s top rushing team to 72 yards as they beat Missouri Western 38-10 Saturday afternoon at Spratt Memorial Stadium for their first 8-0 start in program history.

The Tigers recovered mishandled snap on a punt then Monterio Burchfield hauled in a 67-yard touchdown pass to put FHSU up 14-0 early in the game.

Leading 14-10, the Tigers drove 72 yards in six plays and scored on a four-yard Kenneth Iheme run to go up 21-10 at the half. They scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the third quarter to put the game away.

.Kenneth Iheme rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Monterio Burchfield hauled in five catches for 184 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Mezera completed 14 of 22 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers defense was stellar again, holding the Griffons to 188 total yards with four sacks.