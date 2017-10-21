Slate, CBS analyst to moderate FHSU Presidential Speaker Series panel

FHSU University Relations

Jamelle Bouie, political analyst for Slate and CBS News, has been announced as the moderator for the fall Presidential Speaker Series at Fort Hays State University.

Cmdr. Kirk Lippold (U.S. Navy), Gen. Barry McCaffrey (U.S. Army) and Gen. Peter Pace (U.S. Marine Corps), who have nearly 100 years of combined military service, will conduct a panel discussion at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center in Sheridan Hall on the Fort Hays State campus.

Admission is free for “The U.S. Military’s Role in Global Security,” but tickets are encouraged because of an expected large audience. Tickets are available for pickup at the Student Service Center in the FHSU Memorial Union and at the Hays Welcome Center, 2700 Vine.

Bouie, as Slate’s chief political correspondent, reports on events and issues ranging from civil unrest to political partisanship and has emerged as a leading voice on U.S. politics, public policy, elections and race. In 2015, Forbes named him to its “30 Under 30 in Media” list as one of the individuals driving the ever-shifting landscape of news and content.

As a political analyst for CBS News, he contributes to the weekly roundtable discussion on “Face The Nation,” and his writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, The New York Times, TIME and The New Yorker as well as Slate.

The Presidential Speaker Series is an annual event designed to bring today’s top thought leaders to share their knowledge and expertise on national and world events with the Hays community.

Cmdr. Lippold retired from the U.S. Navy in 2007 after 26 years of service. He was commanding officer of the USS Cole when it came under a suicide terrorist attack by al Qaeda in the port of Aden, Yemen, in 2000. During his command, Lippold and his crew distinguished themselves by saving the American war ship from sinking.

Gen. McCaffrey served in the U.S. Army for 32 years. At retirement, he was the most highly decorated serving general, having been awarded three Purple Hearts, two Distinguished Service Crosses (the nation’s second highest award for valor) and two Silver Stars for valor. For five years after leaving the military, McCaffrey served as the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Gen. Pace retired in 2007 after more than 40 years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He chaired the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2005, serving as the principal military advisor to the president, the secretary of defense, the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council. He was the first Marine to serve as the joint chief.