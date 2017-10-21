Rooks County to host second ‘Strategic Doing’ meeting

HCF

PLAINVILLE—Rooks County residents are invited to participate in a second “Strategic Doing” session, set for 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 15, at Mike’s Moonshine Grill at the Rooks Country Club in Plainville, located at 1935 Highway 183.

Hosted by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and Heartland Community Foundation, this is the second in a series of four meetings aimed at developing a strategic vision for the county. This meeting will continue the work of prioritizing, planning and implementing county-wide

community improvement projects identified by community members at-large.

Funding for these projects will be provided by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation over the next five years.

Over 50 attended the county’s first Strategic Doing meeting in September. Those who did not attend in September are welcome—and encouraged—to participate in the upcoming meeting.

This event is free and open to the public. A meal will be served. To reserve your space, please RSVP to board members Sally Lowry at 785-425-6734 or Kelli Hansen at 785-737-3554.

About Heartland Community Foundation

Since 2007, Heartland Community Foundation has been connecting donors with philanthropic causes they love. As an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, HCF is proud to serve the communities and residents of Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties. For more information, visit heartlandcommunityfoundation.org.