Partly sunny, windy Saturday

Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 22 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 44. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.