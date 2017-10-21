Partly sunny, windy Saturday



Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 22 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 44. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.