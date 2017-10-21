HHS Volleyball season comes to an end



By JEREMY McGUIIRE

Hays Post

ULYSSES, Kan.-The Hays High Lady Indians saw their season come to an end on Saturday afternoon in Ulysses. HHS faced off against Ulysses in the 4A-Division 1 Sub-State semi-finals. Ulysses controlled much of the first set winning 25-18 in front of a large home court crowd.

The Lady Tigers scored the first four points of the second set and looked to be in complete control of the match. That is when Hays woke up. The Lady Indians would score the next eight points to take an 8-4 advantage. They would not trail again in the set as they led by as many as eight points and won 25-16.

Ulysses jumped out early in the second set, 3-0, before Hays High settled in. The Lady Indians pulled out to a 13-11 advantage and looked like they might be moving on to the championship match. Ulysses had other ideas as they scored the next four points to take a 15-13 lead and would not trail again, winning the set 25-20 and the match 2-1.

Hannah McGuire led Hays with 16 assists, Tasiah Nunnery 14 kills, Kallie Leiker 25 digs and Jaysa Wichers along with Jaycee Dale had four blocks each. The Lady Indians finish the season at 25-9 and will return their entire varsity roster next year.