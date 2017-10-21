HHS musical tickets now sold online

By AMIYAH GONZALEZ

HHS Guidon

For the first time in the history of Hays High School musicals, tickets for the performances are available online for $10 a ticket. It is also its first year being performed by Fort Hay’s Beach Schmidt.

Tickets can be bought up until the last performance and can be found on this link:

http://www.hayshighindians.com/StudentLife/Musical/ticket.html

Along with the opportunity to buy tickets online, a box office will be held at Hays High in front of the Lecture Hall. The hours are as follows:

Monday through Friday 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4- 2 to 5:30 p.m.

This year’s musical, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, will be held:

Fri. November 10 @ 7:30 p.m.

Sat. November 11 @ 7:30 p.m.

Sun. November 12 @ 2:30 p.m.

All performances are at Fort Hays State University’s Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

For additional information, call (785) 628-4628.