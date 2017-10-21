Hays High DECA makes tie blankets for Ronald McDonald Houses Charities

By KAYLI POTTER

HHS Guidon

Hays High School juniors Isabelle Braun, Brianna Forinash and Kallie Leiker are in charge of the Ronald McDonald Houses Charity Project in DECA this year, and they’re trying some new things.

“This is Isabelle , Brianna and my first year with the project, ” Leiker said. “The tie blankets are a new thing we’re doing this year.”

Along with the three, other members of DECA got involved for this part of their project that took place on Oct. 11.

One member who got involved was senior Alyssa Owens.

“The DECA classes went to Wilson Elementary and helped the kids that were part of the after school care program make tie blankets for the Ronald McDonald Houses (RMH) in Wichita,” Owens said. “There were 2-3 class members that would help 2-3 kids on each of the blankets to try and get things moving quicker.”

The blankets that were made are being donated to the houses in Wichita and then given to the kids so once they are able to leave they have a little gift to take with them Leiker said.

By making these blankets, not only are they going to be able to give them to families who are going through hard times, but they are also getting children involved and talking to them about the RMH.

“We did this so we could involve a lot of kids, and to spread awareness for the RMH,” Leiker said.

Another DECA student that helped out is junior Shyann Schumacher.

“I thought it was a really good way to get the kids involved,” Schumacher said. “There’s not a lot that they can do to get involved in their community yet, so it was a cool way that they were able to help out.”

Over the course of two hours, the group was able to make around 15 blankets, Schumacher said.

Owen’s believes that the RMH are beneficial to families.

“I think they benefit people in a lot of different ways,” Owens said. “I mean, they’re there for families with children who have to get medical treatments and if they don’t have a lot of money they can go and get help with their child and have somewhere to sleep and stay.”

Throughout the year, there will be more events taking place to help raise donations and awareness for the houses.

“Coming up Dec. 14 we have a big donation day so if you’re wanting to donate, that’s the day,” Leiker said.