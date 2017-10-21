Get in on goose season

KDWPT

PRATT – If the phrase “save the best for last” was applicable to hunting seasons, goose season just might be “the best.” By the time goose season comes around, most bird hunters have warmed up their dogs on a dove or teal hunt, put a few rounds through their shotgun at the opening of duck season, and are now primed for the big birds – geese.

Canada geese, which include the giant Canadas that can weigh upwards of 12 pounds, and light geese (snows and Ross’) kick off the first of the Kansas goose seasons, followed by white-fronted geese. Seasons details are below.

CANADA GEESE AND BRANT

Oct. 28-29, 2017 and Nov. 8, 2017-Feb. 18, 2018

Area open: Statewide

Daily bag limit: 6 (including Brant)

Possession limit: 18

WHITE-FRONTED GEESE

Oct. 28-Dec. 31, 2017 and Jan. 27-Feb. 18, 2018

Area open: Statewide

Daily bag limit: 2

Possession limit: 6

LIGHT GEESE

Oct. 28-29, 2017 and Nov. 8, 2017-Feb. 18, 2018

Area open: Statewide

Daily bag limit: 50

Possession limit: No limit

LIGHT GEESE, CONSERVATION ORDER

Feb. 19-April 30, 2018

Area Open: Statewide

Daily Limit: Unlimited

Possession Limit: Unlimited

To get in on the 2017-2018 Kansas goose seasons, make sure to have your hunting license, Kansas HIP Permit, State Waterfowl Stamp, and Federal Waterfowl Stamp. For more information on license requirements for waterfowl hunting, including where to buy, visit ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Applications-and-Fees and select “Waterfowl.” Come the first cold front of the season, you’ll be glad you did.