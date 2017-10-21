FHSU’s Schmidt receives grant, speaks at national conference

FHSU University Relations

Dr. David Schmidt, assistant professor of informatics at Fort Hays State University, recently spoke at the 2017 National Science Foundation Campus Cyberinfrastructure and Cybersecurity Innovation for Cyberinfrastructure Principal Investigators Workshop in Albuquerque, N.M.

Schmidt serves as the Principal Investigator for the Campus Cyberinfrastructure Data, Networking, and Innovation program grant, which will enhance data delivery at FHSU. The grant will help fund research in physics, geosciences, informatics, new media studies, and the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science.

Schmidt also participated in the panel discussion “CC Campus Design,” which explored how improving the speed of transferring data would help scientists at their institutions. Schmidt discussed the purpose of the cyberinfrastructure grant and FHSU’s growing relationships with outside partners such as Kansas Research and Education Network and the Great Plains Network.