Equity in ‘Health in All Policies’

TOPEKA – Kansas has experienced a large increase in minority populations over the last 15 years. It is more important than ever to ensure that all Kansans have access to healthy conditions where they live, learn, work and play.

To explore this issue, the Kansas Health Institute (KHI) held a symposium on September 28, 2017, titled Health in All Policies: Where does equity fit in? The event brought together more than 60 stakeholders from across sectors to discuss opportunities for advancing Health in All Policies (HiAP) in Kansas—through the lens of equity.

