Benefit BBQ for local Special Olympians nationals-bound

By ANNA TOWNS

Trinity Lutheran Church

Come join us at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort, Hays, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and enjoy a benefit barbecue in support of Joseph Reed and Kacey Dannels. Reed and Dannels are local Special Olympians headed to national competition.

It’s a perfect way to support these athletes by enjoying a fun and delicious meal.

The menu includes a choice of first-rate smoked meats, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and a variety of delectable desserts. A free-will offering will be collected, with all proceeds benefiting Reed and Dannels’ trip.

The Fort Hays Singers will provide entertainment during the meal.

Come enjoy a delicious meal and help support these important community members at the same time.

For more information call the church at 785-625-2044.