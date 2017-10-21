🎥 Young: Hays USD 489 school board candidate

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

There are four people running for three positions on the Hays school board in the Nov. 7 general election.

Lance Bickle, incumbent, Mike Walker, and Sophia Young will be on the ballot, and Kevin Daniels is running as a write-in candidate.

Each elected board member will serve a four-year term.

Hays Post has talked to each candidate, asking why they are running, what are their opinions on the upcoming $78.5 million bond issue, which is also up for a vote Nov. 7, school funding, district accreditation and other issues they feel are pressing for the school district.

Young, 25, is the donor communications manager at Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas. She is the mother of an infant and toddler.

Young said as a single, millennial parent, she would bring a unique perspective to the school board.

Advance voting begins Monday, Oct. 23 in the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main St., Hays, through noon Monday, Nov. 6. Polls for the Tuesday, Nov. 7 general election are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Ellis County.