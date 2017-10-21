🎥 REMINDER: Hays alley cleanup starts Monday

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

“This is a very good time to clean up your yard, the basement, clean out your garage or your attic,” according to Marvin Honas, solid waste superintendent for the city of Hays.

Hays refuse customers may begin setting out their unwanted items, those not picked up in normal trash collection, for pick up during the Oct. 23 annual alley cleanup.

“It’s a free service for Hays customers and it’s been a very, very successful program,” Honas said.

The cleanup will consist of one sweep through the city starting with residential curbside customers Oct. 23. Alley services will after curbside collections are completed. “The number of employees committed to the task may vary from day to day, so we are unable to predict when crews will be by a residence,” said Honas. “City crews have a time limit of 20 minutes per residence,” he added.

Most years, the citywide clean up is usually finished in six to eight days, according to Honas.

Waste should be placed in four separate piles:

1. Tree limbs and brush (no longer than 12 feet in length or 6 inches in diameter); all yard and garden waste must be bagged.

2. Construction and demolition debris, i.e., lumber, drywall, bricks, sinks and bathtubs, wires, fencing, etc. (Please pull or bend over nails and place small quantities of concrete, bricks, and plaster in containers.)

3. White Goods/Metals, i.e., guttering, siding, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, metal swing sets, etc.

4. Municipal Waste (all other items), i.e., furniture, carpet, TVs, computers, Styrofoam, etc.

The city will not pick up tires, batteries or household hazardous waste. Tires should be disposed of at the Ellis County Transfer Station, 1515 W. 55th. There is a disposal fee. Batteries and household hazardous waste items should be taken to the Ellis County Hazardous Waste Facility, 1515 W. 55th, where there is no disposal charge. Call 785-628-9460 or 785-628-9449 for detailed information.

Free disposal of large tree limbs is available for Hays residents at the Ellis County Transfer Station Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Honas recommends tagging or removing ‘treasured items’ from residential collection areas to avoid wrongful pick up.

For more information, call the Hays Public Works Dept. at 785-628-7350.