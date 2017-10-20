Watch Hays High and TMP Volleyball Saturday



By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Volleyball fans will have the opportunity to watch Hays High and TMP Sub-State Volleyball LIVE this Saturday right here at Hays Post. The Lady Indians are the #3 seed in the 4A-Division 1 Ulysses Sub-State and will face the host and #2 seed Ulysses around 3pm on Saturday. If they win that match Hays High will face the winner of McPherson and Buhler around 4pm for the sub-state championship and a trip to Salina for the 4A-D1 State Tournament.

The Lady Monarchs will host the 3A Sub-State at Al Billinger Fieldhouse in Hays. TMP is the #1 seed and will open up with Goodland at 1pm. With a victory the Lady Monarchs would move on to the semi-finals around 5pm to face either Lakin or Cimarron. A victory in the semi-finals would put TMP in the finals around 7pm.

Catch all of the exciting post season volleyball action right here at www.hayspost.com