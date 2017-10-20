TMP beats Russell to keep playoff hopes alive



By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

TMP 46, Russell 6

HAYS, Kan.-TMP picked up their first home win since 2012 and kept their 2017 playoff hopes alive by beating the Russell Broncos 46-6 at Lewis Field Stadium on Friday night. It was the first win at home for TMP since October 12, 2012 when they also defeated Russell.

It all started midway through the first quarter when David McFarland found Gavin Schumacher on a 95 yard touchdown pass. On the ensuing kickoff the Monarchs would recover the pooch kick and two plays later Schumacher would score for a second time on a 20 yard run to put TMP up 13-0. Creighton Renz would score the third touchdown of the half from 51 yards out on a pass from McFarland with 7:54 left in the first half to give TMP a 20-0 lead at the half.

The second half was much of the same way as TMP dominated from the opening kickoff of the second half. Schumacher scored his third touchdown of the game when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone less then two minutes into the half. The Monarchs would tack on two more scores in the third quarter on touchdown catches by Tate Garcia and Luke Ruder. Renz hauled in his second touchdown catch of the game early in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for TMP. Russell would score their only points of the game on a four yard run from Isaac Guzman as time expired.

Russell drops to 4-4 on the year and 0-2 in 3A-District 14 play. TMP improves to 3-5 and 1-1 in district. The Monarchs will travel to Norton on Thursday night to battle for the right to move on in the playoffs.

