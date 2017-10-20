Stephen J. “Steve” Miller, 67, died Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at Hays Medical Center.

Stephen was born June 26, 1950 in Norton, Kansas the son of Richard D. and Venietta F. (Hatcher) Miller.

He was a 1968 graduate of Norcatur High School, attended Fort Hays State University and then entered the U. S. Army where he played trumpet in the U.S. Army band. On August 26, 1977, he was united in marriage to Marva J. Weightman in Great Bend, Kansas. They celebrated over 40 years of marriage.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Chancel Choir, Hays High Plains Barbershop Chorus, and was instrumental in the development of Full Chord Press. After leaving the military, he spent several years as a Truck Sales Manager. In April of 1983, he went to work for Sunflower Electric Power Corporation and remained there for the next 29 years, retiring in 2012. While working for Sunflower, he graduated from Fort Hays State University with a B.A. degree in Communications in 1990. He had a great joy for music, golfing and a strong commitment to his faith and helping others find their faith, always encouraging them to go to God.

Survivors include his wife; Marva of the home, one daughter; Angela Reynolds and husband Gerry of Centennial, CO, one daughter-in-law; Holly Miller and grandson Jonathan of Aurora, CO, two sisters; Terri Kaus and husband Tom of Mission, TX and Julie Olson and husband Bernard of Mission, TX, Devra O’Hare-Beyers of Hays.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son; Kelly Alan Miller.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 305 W. 7th Street, Hays with Rev. Michael Rose and Rev. Delbert Stanton officiating. Inurnment will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in the Norcatur Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until service time on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or Full Chord Press in care of Hays Memorial Chapel, 1906 Pine Street, Hays. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.