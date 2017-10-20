Hays Post

Roberts, Moran vote to advance Trump tax plan in $4T budget blueprint

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans must now shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they’ve muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork.

The Senate on Thursday narrowly approved the budget plan, methodically working through a pack of amendments and rebuffing Democrats’ successive attempts to reshape the blueprint and derail the tax cuts. The final vote was 51-49 with deficit hawk Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky the lone opposing GOP vote.

 

It won’t be nearly as easy with the complex plan to bring steep tax cuts, especially for corporations, and overhaul a tax system which has divided House Republicans on regional fault lines.

 

  • I’m not a sheep

    Another trickle down republican tax ideology. They keep tell YOU that lower taxes on the wealthy will help you one day. We have 30+ years of data now that shows otherwise. Lower the corporate tax rate, simplify the tax code but don’t think I’m dumb enough to believe that eliminating the “death tax” and giving tax breaks to the wealthiest American will benefit me one day. I’m not that dumb. These two Kansas Senators are bafoons if they believe it. Idiots.

    • Sly157

      I agree with you. trickle down has never worked. Let me repeat, IT HAS NEVER WORKED. Why do people think it will when there is literally no historical data supporting its success.

  • Makes sense

    It makes complete sense to lower the corporate tax rate. We are in competition with the world and have a very high corporate tax rate. The lower rate will keep more jobs in America and maybe even bring back some jobs. It will contribute to more economic growth which has been anemic for the past 10 years.

    • I’m not a Sheep

      I agree.. My argument if for true lower taxes for the middle class. NOT this idea that if we give wealthy all the breaks they’ll reinvest that money and it’ll come back to us one day. It’s simply not true. Yes. The corporate tax rate should be lower but with the exception that the subsidies and exclusions are gotten rid of. Make a simple tax code.