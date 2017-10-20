KLM: Increasing voter engagement in Kansas communities

By MEGAN GILLILAND

KLM

In a few weeks, Kansans across the state will participate in their first fall local elections. Last year the Kansas Legislature voted to shift local elections from spring to fall to parallel the gubernatorial and Presidential elections that are held in November of even-numbered years. As county election offices prepare for voters on November 7, 2017, the Kansas League of Municipalities (KLM)has prepared an infographic, best practices and a social media campaign to assist citizens and elected officials in this transition.

The League values the importance of voting and encourages Kansans take part in elections and actively participate in decision-making for their communities through voting and other forms of civic engagement. Through our efforts, and other entities across Kansas, we hope to increase voter turnout by providing useful resources that can help voters navigate the election process. Voter participation is not just about getting residents to the polls; it is also about creating an environment of trust in which the opinions of all engaged members of the community are heard and influence changes that are made.

Recently, we published an article in the Kansas Government Journal with strategies for increasing voter engagement. These strategies included teaching the election process to residents, establishing community conversations and creating a social media strategy to encourage voter participation. We encourage communities to use these suggestions to introduce or re-engage voters in local elections. The benefit to communities is that voters will participate on Election Day and, to an even greater extent, continue to ask questions and express opinions which help create change in their community.

The League created a printable infographic for candidates, local government officials or the public to use to encourage voting and educate residents about voter registration, voting locations and types of ballots. There may be variations of the information provided based on counties, but the dates provided give each county’s residents the opportunity to have a counted ballot. The infographic is available online on the League website.