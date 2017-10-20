Kids get a chance to show off Halloween costumes at FHSU game

Fort Hays State University will play host to Costumes and Candy, where Hays-area kids will have the chance to partner up with college students to show off their costumes to FHSU Tiger fans.

Participants will parade around the Lewis Field track between the third and fourth quarter of the FHSU football game on Saturday, Oct. 28. Registration for the event will be at 1:30 p.m. at Lewis Field.

The first 100 children participating will receive a free book. All children in costume will get in free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Click the image above for more information.

RELATED: While you’re there, snap a pic and enter for a chance to win in Hays Post’s Halloween Costume Contest!