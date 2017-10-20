Hays Middle School football teams end the year undefeated

Both the seventh- and eighth-grade Hays Middle School football teams went undefeated in 2017.

The seventh grade went 7-0 and outscored opponents 214-22 on its way to a MSWAC League championship. The eighth grade, back-to-back MSWAC League champions, went 7-0 and outscored opponents 258-30.

“It was a great season by both teams,” said Coach Justin Hejny. “This was the first time in school history we had both grades go undefeated and win league titles. The eighth grade was also the first team to go undefeated in back-to-back years. There is a ton of potential going forward with both teams. Thanks to my coaches, players and parents on a great season.”