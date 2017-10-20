Hays blanks Abilene in district play

Hays High traveled to Abilene on Friday night for what pretty much was a must win game for both teams in the playoff scenario.

Hays used a pair of touchdown runs from Hayden Brown to take a 15-0 lead to the locker room. The Indian’s sophomore scored his first career rushing touchdown on a 51 yard scamper on third down. A penalty on Abilene put the two point try at the one yard line allowing Keaton Markley to add the two point conversion.

Hays drove the ball into the red zone later in the first quarter but were turned away on downs one yard short of the end zone. Two plays later Keaton Markley picked up a fumble at the Abilene 15. Four plays later Brown scored from the five yard to give the Indians a 15-0 lead following the Logan Clark PAT.

Abilene twice had the ball in the Indian red zone in the first half following a fumble and blocked punt, but lost the ball on downs each time.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Highlights-HHS-10-20-17-Final.wav

Keaton Markley took the first play of the second half 63 yards for a touchdown and a 22-0 lead after the Clark PAT. Abilene then held the ball for the next 9:10 covering 70 yards in 18 plays but where turned away in the red zone at the three. Hays then drove 97 yards over the next 6:00 on 16 plays capped off with a Will Sennett to Mason Ibarra 22 yard touchdown pass. The hook up gave Hays a 29-0 lead.

The Indians capped the night on a Hunter Brown 20 yard touchdown run for the 36-0 victory.

Abilene had the ball four times in the Hays High red zone and lost the ball on each of the four possessions.

Coach Randall Rath

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Coach-HHS-10-20-17.wav

Keaton Markley and Hayden Brown each rushed for over 100 yards, Markley 132 yards and Brown with 126 yards.

Hays improves to 3-5 over all this season and 1-1 in district play. Abilene falls to 2-6 and 0-2. McPherson beat Wamego 47-0. McPherson is 2-0 in districts and Wamego falls to 1-1 in the district and 4-4.

District Standings

McPherson 2-0 +42

Hays 1-1 +0

Wamego 1-1 -20

Abilene 0-2 -22